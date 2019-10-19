Gigi Hadid Wears Shady Shirt After Tyler Cameron Breakup

Shade alert?

Gigi Hadid wore a cryptic outfit while out and about in New York City recently, two weeks after E! News learned that the 24-year-old model and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron had broken up following a whirlwind romance. She sported an oversized teal long sleeve crew neck shirt bearing the words, "Boys Lie Good Bye," from apparel company Boys Lie, and matching sweatpants. They also contained photos of an angel blowing a kiss.

Hadid made her first post-breakup appearance days after the split was made public, at the Saturday Night Live cast's after-party at Zuma. Her friend Taylor Swift, who performed on the show, also attended.

Hadid and Cameron have not commented on their split directly. However, the reality star, who had always referred to the model as his "friend," said just before E! News learned of the breakup that he "may be single."