The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Katy Perry and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably given "Golden Thing," Cody Simpson's ode to new girlfriend Miley Cyrus, a spin and possibly worked yourself into a frenzy over the promise of impending new Selena Gomez music next week, but there's so much more out there waiting to be discovered this week. From old faves like BTS and Katy Perry blessing us with new releases to Becky G finally releasing her debut studio album, there's a lot of good stuff. And lucky for you, we've listened to (almost) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of the best. You can thank us later.