Jennifer Lawrence likely stunned onlookers with her bridal look at her wedding to Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau at the Belcourt of Newport, a 1894 chateau, in Newport, Rhode Island among loved ones and their famous friends.

The engagement of Lawrence and Maroney, who works as a director at the Gladstone 64 art gallery in New York City, was confirmed in February. The two have been together for more than a year.

While no photos have been released from the couple's wedding, nor details about Lawrence's bridal gown, it's a known fact that the Hollywood star has impeccable taste in fashion. This is evidenced by years of jaw-dropping red carpet looks, namely those by Dior, of which she is a celebrity spokesmodel. Whether she's wearing a body-hugging design or making a dramatic entrance with a ballgown, the Hunger Games actress always lights up the room with her style choices.

