7 Dark Vampy Lipsticks to Bring Out Your Sinister Side

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

Fall is here and you know what that means: earth-toned colors! Yes, time to ditch those summer shades and dabble in the dark arts with some seriously sinister vampy lipsticks. Channel your inner emo babe this season and experiment mixing and matching your favorite fall fashions with some brilliant purple Pantones, luscious burgundies and your go-to matte blacks.

Not sure if you can puller off a darker shade? From fan favorite brands—like Rihanna's Fenty to Sugarpill—to everyday makeup lines—like MAC and Urban Decay—there's a multitude of hues and rich plums and earthly brown reds that are sure to give you some serious lip-spiraton. Still stumped on transforming your witchy vibe IRL? MAC Cosmetics unveiled exactly how to get Maleficent's iconic makeup look is a good start.

Try one of the seven below on your lips for size and paint the town vampy. 

Read

Transform Into Disney's Maleficent With MAC Cosmetics This Halloween

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Griselda Matte Lipstick

Match your mood with this rich burgundy beauty that's sure to be a keeper! 

Vampy Lipsticks
$18 Sephora
MAC Russian Red Matte Lipstick

Give 'em a twist on a classic cherry with this russian rouge that'll up the va-va-voom factor. This is also the EXACT shade used to create Maleficent's sinister smirk.

Vampy Lipsticks
$19 Ulta Beauty
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Violet Fury Matte Lipstick

Pump up the purple with this eccentric violet lipstick that'll throw subtle shade simply by existing upon your pout. 

Vampy Lipsticks
$18 Sephora
Urban Decay Disturbed Vice Lipstick

The lady IS a vamp! Smear some of this lovely brown red all over your kisses and channel your inner autumn babe. 

Vampy Lipsticks
$19 Sephora
Sugarpill Petrol Lipstick

Click your heels three times with this shimmery one-of-a-kind red lipstick. 

Vampy Lipsticks
$18 Ulta Beauty
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte

Double, double, toil and trouble! Dark meets sexy in this fabulous matte black lipstick.

Vampy Lipsticks
$19 Ulta Beauty
Sugarpill Hydro Lipstick

OK, we know it's out of this world, but that's the point. If you are feeling like stepping out of your comfort zone, try this glittery green on for size.

Vampy Lipsticks
$18 Ulta Beauty

See how to transform into Maleficent's signature beat and where to get Euphoria-inspired makeup looks.  

