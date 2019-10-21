7 Dark Vampy Lipsticks to Bring Out Your Sinister Side

Melissa Herwitt/E! illustration
by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
Melissa Herwitt/E! illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fall is here and you know what that means: earth-toned colors! Yes, time to ditch those summer shades and dabble in the dark arts with some seriously sinister vampy lipsticks. Channel your inner emo babe this season and experiment mixing and matching your favorite fall fashions with some brilliant purple Pantones, luscious burgundies and your go-to matte blacks.
Not sure if you can puller off a darker shade? From fan favorite brands—like Rihanna's Fenty to Sugarpill—to everyday makeup lines—like MAC and Urban Decay—there's a multitude of hues and rich plums and earthly brown reds that are sure to give you some serious lip-spiraton. Still stumped on transforming your witchy vibe IRL? MAC Cosmetics unveiled exactly how to get Maleficent's iconic makeup look is a good start.
Try one of the seven below on your lips for size and paint the town vampy.
Match your mood with this rich burgundy beauty that's sure to be a keeper!
Give 'em a twist on a classic cherry with this russian rouge that'll up the va-va-voom factor. This is also the EXACT shade used to create Maleficent's sinister smirk.
Pump up the purple with this eccentric violet lipstick that'll throw subtle shade simply by existing upon your pout.
The lady IS a vamp! Smear some of this lovely brown red all over your kisses and channel your inner autumn babe.
Click your heels three times with this shimmery one-of-a-kind red lipstick.
Double, double, toil and trouble! Dark meets sexy in this fabulous matte black lipstick.
OK, we know it's out of this world, but that's the point. If you are feeling like stepping out of your comfort zone, try this glittery green on for size.
See how to transform into Maleficent's signature beat and where to get Euphoria-inspired makeup looks.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?