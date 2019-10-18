by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 12:05 PM
It's a wedding dress pop culture fans won't soon forget.
Less than three weeks after Justin Bieber exchanged vows with Hailey Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony, admirers of the couple are getting new details about the best dressed celeb of the night.
With help from Virgil Abloh and stylist Maeve Reilly, Hailey was able to walk in a dress that made her "feel beautiful."
"From day one, I said I want Virgil to do my dress. I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer," Hailey shared in a new video with Vogue from the Montage Beverly Hills. "I just feel like my style and street style is a part of who I am and Virgil has always been in my corner from the beginning and I just feel like it's cool to see such an intricate gown from him."
As for that stunning veil, Hailey said it was the "icing on the cake."
"For her, I wanted something fun and youthful, but still traditional. What I think is most important for her on this day is showcasing the woman that she is," Virgil shared with the publication. "I wanted to make something that made [Justin] look in Hailey's eyes and see that she's the most beautiful woman for him."
Mission accomplished, designer!
According to Vogue, the wedding dress process took a year to complete. And based on the bride and groom's reaction, it was well worth all the work and intricate details.
"Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber," Justin shared on Instagram when revealing the first photos from his wedding day.
Hailey added, "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."
Since getting married, the pair hasn't been able to enjoy a honeymoon just yet. Instead, the duo has posed for a steamy new Calvin Klein campaign while Justin collaborated with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."
But don't worry, there's still plenty of time for romance.
"My bwide (say it out loud even if you're a thug it's cute)," Justin recently wrote on Instagram. Congrats you two!
