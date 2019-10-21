by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
It's a good time to be Kim Kardashian.
Between her reality TV career, her growing businesses—KKW Beauty and SKIMS Solutionwear line, to be exact—and her advocacy work, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is now 39, has cemented herself as a triple threat.
However, it's safe to say that Kardashian's proudest project to date is her beautiful family. As fans surely know, the seasoned E! personality has had quite the love story with rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.
Kimye welcomed their oldest daughter North West on June 15, 2013 and oldest son Saint West on December 5, 2015. Yet, as those pregnancies were extremely difficult and took a toll on Kardashian's health, doctors advised the A-lister against becoming pregnant again.
This advisory didn't stop Kardashian and West from expanding their brood as they went on to welcome both daughter Chicago West (born January 15, 2018) and son Psalm West (born May 9, 2019) via surrogacy.
And Kardashian is clearly loving being a mother of four.
"I think for some reason, four [kids] is really zen for me. I feel really balanced," Kardashian previously told E! News during an exclusive chat. "All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and supportive. I feel so lucky because it feels really good."
While the famed businesswoman has joked it's almost "impossible" to get a picture with all four of her kids, she still manages to share sweet family moments on social media.
In fact, most recently, Kardashian posted images from Saint, Chicago and Psalm's baptism at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. North was baptized four years prior in Jerusalem.
Thus, in honor of Kim's 39th birthday, be sure to relive these sweet Kardashian-West family moments in the pics below!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
How cute and North and Kanye cuddling?!
Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable photo series shared to Instagram by both youngsters' moms. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.
Jackie Nickerson
Another sweet snapshot from last week's family baptism.
Jackie Nickerson
"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo series from her family's recent baptism overseas. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."
Jackie Nickerson
Kourtney and her children, also visiting Armenia, were baptized with the West family.
Jackie Nickerson
North stands beside her mom during the baptisms at Armenia's oldest cathedral.
Jackie Nickerson
Saint is baptized!
Jackie Nickerson
North grabs Chicago's hand during the ceremony.
Jackie Nickerson
Baby Psalm is baptized alongside his mom, aunt, siblings and cousins.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
What a crew! "Squad," Kim captioned this sweet photo with North, Saint and Chicago.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The clan cozies up around a peaceful fireside dinner. "Wyoming Nights," Kim wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Following news of the Kardashian-West family's new real estate purchase (a $14 million ranch in Wyoming), Kim shared a photo of her daughters enjoying a horseback ride during a trip to the Equality State.
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the family photo.
Kim, North and Chicago in between takes!
Kendall Jenner shared this family-filled photo with a pretty hilarious pregnancy joke.
In April 2019, Kim shared this throwback pic of North and P writing, "Look what I found. They were so small."
"Morning," Kim captioned this cuddly pic of her family of five in bed together.
True sits on North's lap during the Kardashian-Jenner fam's 2018 Christmas celebrations.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim holds daughters Nori and Chicago close during the family's annual Christmas Eve Party.
North Crashes Kim's photo shoot and proves she has a future in the modeling business.
"there's no one cooler than them," Kourtney captioned a pic of cousins Saint and Reign enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood.
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim shared of their adorable family photo.
Chicago hops on Saint's shoulders. "Wild Hair Don't Care," Kim captioned.
Daddy's girl North shares sweet smooches with her papa. "I can still feel the love," Kim wrote.
"Morning cuties," Kim wrote with this precious pic of Saint flashing a giant smile.
Michael Simon Photography
Kim supports North as she walks her first runway show!
Little Saint channels his inner boat captain.
North and Penelope celebrate their joint birthday party.
Saint enjoys a swim.
Eric McCandless via Getty Images
North and Penelope attend an event with Kim.
"Guess who," Kim wrote.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim calls cute cousins Chicago, True and Stormi, "The Triplets."
Looks like little Saint didn't have the best first meeting with Santa Claus!
"Happiness" is Stormi and Chicago cuddling in matching pink outfits.
"I got this True," is what Kim imagined Chi saying in this photo.
"awwww GOOD Morning cousin," Kim write with this pic of Dream giving North a big bear hug.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim posted on Instagram of Saint and Chicago.
North and Saint match their parents during a family fun day.
Kim and Kanye's two oldest kids snuggle with their mama.
"Morning cutie," Kim wrote of baby Chi.
"Happy Holidays."
Big sister North helps Saint in the pool.
E!
Too cute! "Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim wrote of Saint and Chicago.
Kim wished sister Khloe a happy birthday with this adorable pic of True and Chi. "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can't wait for the years ahead," Kim posted.
The West family is definitely a "Party of 5."
"He loves her so much," Kim captioned a pic of Saint smooching little sister Chi.
North, Saint, Kim and Kanye enjoy some summer fun on July 4 weekend.
"Chicago, Saint and North have a blast in bed with Kim. "Welcome to the good life..." she wrote.
