We'll never let this exciting news go!

Priyanka Chopra has joined the cast of Frozen 2, she announced on Friday. But, there's a catch: She'll voice Queen Elsa—also played by Idina Menzel—in the Hindi version of the highly-anticipated Disney sequel. And she isn't going at it alone, either. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra will star as Kristen Bell's Anna. Making this a true family affair!

"Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna!" Priyanka shared on Instagram. "The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi."

Naturally, the duo got a warm welcome following the big announcement. "Some moments are worth melting for!" the official Disney Films India account raved on Instagram. "Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @parineetichopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!"