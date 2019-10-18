Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Lady Gaga took a tumble during Thursday night's Enigma show in Las Vegas.
After inviting a fan onto the stage at MGM's Park Theater, Mother Monster gave the showgoer a hug, wrapped her legs around him and was scooped up into his arms. After playfully bouncing around for a bit, the fan fell off the stage— taking Gaga down with him. The Grammy winner's team rushed to help her after she landed on the floor. However, the singer handled the whole thing like a pro.
"Everything is OK," she reassured the crowd, per a video captured by a fan. "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."
The "Shallow" star then asked the fan if he was hurt.
"You all right?" she asked him, bringing him back to the stage. "Come on. Everything's fine. It's not your fault. Let's go."
She then gave the fan a hug and invited him to join her at the piano. Not wanting the follower to feel guilty about the incident, she asked him to forgive himself.
"It takes two to tango," she said.
She also assured him it wasn't the first time she'd fallen off a stage.
"You know what we did? We fell into each other's arms tonight," she said. "We're like Rose and Jack from the Titanic."
Proving the show must go on, the A Star Is Born actress then broke into song.
Of course, Gaga looked fabulous throughout the entire incident, rocking a blue wig and purple ensemble. She also proved she was OK by sharing some photos of her "post-show" routine.
Add that to the "million reasons" fans love Gaga.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?