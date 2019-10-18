Cody Simpson thinks his romance with Miley Cyrus is something out of a love song. And now, it is.

The Aussie singer dropped his latest single "Golden Thing" on Friday—and it's not doubt a tribute to his new girlfriend. "Crystal dream / Cali queen," he croons on the nearly four minute track. "Radiant hand / vibrant sand / I'm shocked / It's a golden thing she's got."

Elsewhere, Simpson seems to hint that their whirlwind romance was rather unexpected. "She let me in," he belts out. "I'm shocked."

Need further proof this hit is about Cyrus? Well, the video for the lyric track is a close-up of a woman with beachy, golden locks, a near identical portrait of the superstar herself.

Following the song's release, the "Slide Away" singer took to social media to promote her love. As she captioned an Instagram Story of the track, "MY HEART."