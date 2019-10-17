One of Hollywood's most anticipated remakes keeps getting more and more buzz!

We may be years away from the official release of The Batman remake, but we here at E! News are keeping moviegoers up to date on all the exciting casting news and plot details.

For starters, pop culture fans are more than curious to see Robert Pattinson take on the iconic role of Batman. In fact, the Twilight star still can't believe he received such an incredible opportunity.

"It's kind of insane," the actor told Esquire U.K. in an interview published in early October. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers added, "Even in the Twilight years I never said, 'Oh, he's just a pretty boy.' I always thought there was something interesting about him. I could tell that he wanted to be a great actor. And in the past years it's been very clear that he is."