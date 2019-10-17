FX is parting ways with Kurt Sutter, multiple outlets report.

The producer and screenwriter, who created Sons of Anarchy and co-created Mayans M.C., announced his firing in a letter sent to the cast and crew of the series spin-off. The strongly-worded note, which was obtained and published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, detailed the apparent findings of an "investigation" into Sutter's behavior on the set of Mayans M.C.

According to Sutter, FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden fired him for "all the complaints levied against me." Sutter added, "Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand."

FX declined to comment on the matter when contacted by E! News.

His letter, addressed to "Team Mayans," began, "Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I've removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired."