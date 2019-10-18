15 Frakin' Fascinating Facts About Battlestar Galactica

Is Battlestar Galactica one of the most beloved TV series of all-time? So say we all!

It's been 15 frakin' years since BSG made its series debut on Syfy on Oct. 18, 2004, and while it would go on to become a cult-and-critic favorite over its four-season run, fans of the original series were less than enthused over creator Ronald D. Moore's reimagining of the series, which first returned as a miniseries in 2003.

Battlestar Galactica first aired as TV series in 1978 and despite being canceled after just one season, it developed a loyal fanbase, thanks to iconic characters like Apollo and Starbuck. That might be why it took so long for Battlestar to come back, despite multiple attempts before Moore, a Star Trek veteran who is now an executive producer on Outlander, decided to take on the job, even penning a now legendary three-page manifesto that he presented to the network with his pitch for the reboot.