Lauer denied Nevils rape accusation in an open letter. In the note, he claimed he had oral sex, vaginal sex and anal sex with Nevils but insisted "each act was mutual and completely consensual."

"The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter," he wrote in part of the letter. "Nothing could be further from the truth. There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter. Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do. The only concern she expressed was that someone might see her leaving my room. She embraced me at the door as she left."

However, this wasn't the only accusation Lauer faced. According to Farrow, an unnamed former NBC on-air personality accused Lauer and an unnamed executive of making unwanted advances toward her. These reportedly included lewd comments. In the book, she claimed her "career took a nosedive" after declining the alleged advances. Per the book, she claimed she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon her exit in 2012.

"Farrow says this individual received inappropriate messages from Lauer, and showed them to ‘colleagues,' not management, made no report, and we've found no record of one," NBC News President Noah Oppenheim wrote in a memo, per People. "She signed a completely standard separation agreement, including a routine confidentiality provision that was in her original employment contract. Again, that provision was designed to protect proprietary company information, not prevent an employee from reporting misconduct, nor has it ever been used that way."

According to the book, Lauer was also accused of exposing himself to former staffer Melissa Lonner in 2010. Lonner did not provide comment for the book. In addition, neither Lonner nor Lauer addressed these claims when contacted by Today. Per Today, Oppenheim addressed the allegation in a staff memo.

"At the time of the employee exit, three years later, she still had made no complaint about Lauer, was paid 22 weeks of severance based on her years of service and was asked to sign a separation agreement that was standard for departing employees at the time," he stated. He also claimed that the standard confidentiality clause "was not drafted to prevent an employee from reporting misconduct, and it has never been used that way."