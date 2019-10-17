This Advice Helped Make The Office Into a Huge Success

The Office, based on the UK series of the same name, largely followed the original show's first episode. Original series creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant are credited as writers, along with Greg Daniels, the producer who developed it for the US. While making the pilot, Fischer said she and several others from The Office US cast dined with Merchant and Gervais where the two Brits dished out some advice that would be key to the NBC version's success.

"I remember Ricky saying something at that lunch that was really important," Fischer said. "He said, ‘In England, you can be really, really bad at your job for a long time and you never get fired.' He's like, ‘In America, that's going to frustrate people. So, my one piece of advice, is that Michael can be a buffoon, he can be silly, he can be irritating. But you should, I suggest,' he said, ‘That you show glimpses of him actually being a good salesperson,'" Fischer said. "And we do that throughout the show…he said, ‘That's going to be an important, I think, piece of the puzzle.'"