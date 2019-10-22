Awkward!

Carmella and Corey Graves are done hiding their relationship, but the couple still wants to lie low in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas. With the wrestling superstar dodging "homewrecker" claims (which exploded online after a string of false rumors initially posted to social media went viral and gave way to an awful spell of cyber bullying thereafter) and her boyfriend navigating a complicated divorce involving two children, both parties are eager to explore their relatively new romance in the absence of outside influence. But privacy for these two proves difficult to come by.

Carmella and Corey have hardly entered the suburban dance studio where they're due for a couples' dance lesson—Corey's idea, which is extra sweet given his lady's history with the art form—when an unfamiliar woman approaches them with a press request.

"I was just wondering if it's alright if I took a picture of you for the local newspaper," she asks. And immediately, the pair recoils. Did we mention this is Corey's home town?