by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 8:00 AM
Awkward!
Carmella and Corey Graves are done hiding their relationship, but the couple still wants to lie low in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas. With the wrestling superstar dodging "homewrecker" claims (which exploded online after a string of false rumors initially posted to social media went viral and gave way to an awful spell of cyber bullying thereafter) and her boyfriend navigating a complicated divorce involving two children, both parties are eager to explore their relatively new romance in the absence of outside influence. But privacy for these two proves difficult to come by.
Carmella and Corey have hardly entered the suburban dance studio where they're due for a couples' dance lesson—Corey's idea, which is extra sweet given his lady's history with the art form—when an unfamiliar woman approaches them with a press request.
"I was just wondering if it's alright if I took a picture of you for the local newspaper," she asks. And immediately, the pair recoils. Did we mention this is Corey's home town?
Carmella Says She's Received a "Crazy Amount of Love and Support" Following Unfounded Homewrecker Claims
"Oh, I don't know about that," Carmella starts, and her beau agrees it would benefit them to "maybe wait" before diving into any publishable photo ops, especially ones that will be doing the rounds of his literal neighborhood.
And though she doesn't live there herself, Mella understands the hesitation. During a confessional, the SmackDown star articulates her perspective on the publicity issue, explaining that much like Corey, she's "trying to be hypersensitive" to the ways in which their relationship impacts his kids.
"They're going through so much with their parents' divorce so I'm trying to tread lightly," she tells the Divas camera. "I don't want this out there in the newspaper of their local town."
See how Carmella and Corey handle the uncomfortable situation in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
