Mike Johnson Sets the Record Straight on Asking Out Keke Palmer

Mike Johnson is telling his side of the story.

The Bachelorette alum appeared on Thursday's episode of Chicks in the Office and set the record straight on his recent exchange with Keke Palmer.

For those who need a recap: Johnson appeared on an episode of Strahan, Sara and Keke earlier this week. During the interview, the Texas native was asked about his recent outing with Demi Lovato. The reality TV star then tried to change the topic.

"I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he said, referencing a recent overshare. He then turned to Palmer and asked, "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

Before he could even finish, the audience started to cheer. Palmer also covered her face and urged her co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to ask the next question.

During his interview on the Barstool Sports podcast, Johnson insisted he was just trying to change the course of the conversation.

"What had happened was [Palmer] was asking me questions about Demi. I've messed up in the past by speaking publicly about my personal things. So, I vowed not to do that again," he said. "She was asking me questions. She had asked me a second question, and I really didn't want to speak on it. So, I did what most people would do in the situation that are good at doing interviews: They flip it."