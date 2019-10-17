NBC
It's the end of the road for Will & Grace. Yes, again.
Here, get your exclusive first look at the Emmy-winning show's final season key art. The network isn't hiding the fact that this is it once again for Will, Grace, Karen and Jack.
NBC's revived comedy will begin its final season—season 11, but the third season of the revival—on Thursday, Oct. 24 and it's going out with some shocking twists. In the trailer, the show revealed Grace (Debra Messing) is pregnant. And yes, there are plenty of jokes about her age.
"What an amazing mom you're going to be," Will (Eric McCormack) tells Grace. "By the time this baby's my age I'll be, well, I'll be dead."
NBC revived Will & Grace after the success of a 2016 voting PSA starring Messing, McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally went viral. Creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan said the decision to end the series again was mutual between them and the cast.
"We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace," Mutchnick, Kohan and director and executive producer James Burrows said in a statement.
"In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can't go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we're even more proud of something we never thought we'd get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one," the statement continued. "It's been the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes.
"Of course, actors as brilliant as these four are only as good as the words they're given. The Will & Grace writing room has been a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights we never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity," the trio said. "The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department. If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 - #12. We will always think of you as family.
"And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh," the statement concluded.
The final season will included a bevy of guest stars including Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer and Ryan Phillippe.
Will & Grace takes over Sunnyside's Thursday, 9:30 p.m. timeslot on October 24 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)