With the royal tour of Pakistan in full swing, it's clear Kate Middleton had an outfit packed for every kind of outing.

In the midst of their penultimate day in the country, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a schedule packed with public engagements, including one at the National Cricket Academy where the couple clearly had some fun participating in the game.

The busy day also featured a visit to the SOS Children's Village, which houses orphans, for a birthday party. There, the famous parents sweetly participated in storytime with the youngsters.

Later, the two headed to the Badshahi Mosque for a tour of the holy site. But, first, an outfit change was in order.