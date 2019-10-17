See All of Kate Middleton's Pakistan Royal Tour Outfits, From a Mosque to Cricket

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 6:17 AM

Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

With the royal tour of Pakistan in full swing, it's clear Kate Middleton had an outfit packed for every kind of outing. 

In the midst of their penultimate day in the country, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a schedule packed with public engagements, including one at the National Cricket Academy where the couple clearly had some fun participating in the game. 

The busy day also featured a visit to the SOS Children's Village, which houses orphans, for a birthday party. There, the famous parents sweetly participated in storytime with the youngsters. 

Later, the two headed to the Badshahi Mosque for a tour of the holy site. But, first, an outfit change was in order. 

 

Kate Middleton Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps During Royal Tour of Pakistan

For every outfit in Middleton's royal tour wardrobe, look no further than E!'s gallery below!

Kate Middleton, Pakistan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Warm Welcome

Upon the royal couple's arrival in Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane wearing a custom, ombre blue design by Catherine Walker, which was modeled after the traditional shalwar kameez.

Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Pakistan

Karwai Tang/WireImage

All That Glitters Is Green

One word: Glam! The Duchess enlisted beloved British label Jenny Packham to help make her arrival to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan one to remember. She complemented the emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onitaa.

Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Splash of Color

For a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, the mom of three dressed the part in a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Making a Difference

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools.

Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Embracing the Culture

Fashion met function for Kate's visit to the Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday, Oct. 15. She paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Shutterstock

Learning About the Local Culture

Kate wore a brown shirt, long skirt and Nubuck waistcoat by Really Wild for the visit to the Hindu Kush mountains. She accessorized her look with Missoma's gold Zenyu chandelier hoops, Really Wild's knee-high boots and a beige pashmina. The royals were presented with traditional Chitrali hats and white coats, which Princess Diana also received during her visit to Chitral in 1991. William and Kate also looked at the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park and visited nearby communities, where they watched a presentation of traditional song and dance.

Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

Cricket Chic

The duchess happily played cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, donning a white embroidered shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan paired with matching sneakers. 

 

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Owen Humphreys - Pool/Getty Images

Green and Gold

For a visit to the Badshahi Mosque, the mom of three donned a blue green headscarf with gold trim and a matching shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan. 

