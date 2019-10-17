Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Flips Over in Accident

Helen Hunt was involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

An officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that the incident occurred in Los Angeles' Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Hunt's black SUV crossing the intersection and then being struck by a white Honda, causing the Mad About You star's car to roll over on its side. Sources told the celebrity news outlet Hunt was sitting in the back of the car as a passenger at the time.

The actress was then transported to a local hospital, which TMZ reported was Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. The 56-year-old celebrity was released from the hospital hours later. Her rep reportedly told TMZ Hunt was shaken but didn't suffer any major injuries.

According to People, police investigated the incident and determined no crime was committed.