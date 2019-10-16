The one where Jennifer Aniston finally gives us the answers we deserve...

In case you missed it, the Friends star has officially joined Instagram and she's already blessed us with a lot of great #content.

And what better way to make her Instagram debut than by sharing a sweet Friends reunion selfie? Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less.

Since joining Instagram, the 50-year-old has not only broken Instagram but also set the record straight about the classic Friends debate over Ross and Rachel's "break."

TV personality and former Bachelor contestant, Kaitlyn Bristowe, commented on Aniston's first Instagram, asking, "ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???"

To which Aniston replied, "well we're on a break."

She finally admits they were on a break!

Instagram account Comments By Celebs initially pointed out the interaction between the two, and of course, everyone went wild over Aniston's controversial response.

"The one where I shit my pants," Bristowe captioned the screenshot she took of Aniston's response to her.

Same, girl.