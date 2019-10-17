Not long after the Jordyn debacle, a rumor that Travis had cheated reared its ugly head, prominently enough that a rep for the Astroworld artist explicitly denied the allegation to E! News.

At the same time, Kylie's trust was already in a precarious place after what happened with her sister and by then ex-boyfriend. Their summer together was a whirlwind of yachts, jets and romance, but when they decided to take a break, a source said Kylie had been "skeptical about Travis" for awhile. The same-old rumors shadowed their split, with Scott's rep telling us that "any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false" and the woman he was linked to, Instagram model Rojean Kar, wrote on her private account, "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives."

Meanwhile, after just a few days, sources described Kylie and Travis' reunion as "inevitable," saying, "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another." When they were together on Sunday, it looked as if "nothing has changed with them," in a good way.

Travis, who performed last Saturday at the Rolling Loud New York festival, resumes his Wish You Were Here Tour on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. And maybe at some point this week he saw a doctor, having told the NYC crowd, "I ain't gonna lie, I think I just broke my knee right now. But this show can't stop just yet."