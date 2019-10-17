Latin AMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin & McKenna Aiello | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 4:26 PM

Erin Lim, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

One word: fuego!

Music's biggest and brightest stars are setting the 2019 Latin AMAs red carpet ablaze with fun, flirty and fabulous fashion. If anything, the awards show is already proving to be an unforgettable one with the style and beauty looks alone.

Case in point? E!'s very own Erin Limbrought the glitz and the glamour wearing a sassy mini-dress and tiny sunglasses that are so on point at the moment. 

Tonight's ceremony, which airs on Telemundo starting at 5 p.m. EST, promises to be bigger than ever thanks to appearances and performances from the likes of Becky GOzunaCNCODaddy YankeeMarc AnthonyJason DeruloPitbulland more!

Needless to say, you don't want to miss out... and it all starts with an epic red carpet extravaganza.

Photos

Latin AMAs 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. To see all of the glorious fashion pieces that graced the Latin AMAs red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery above!

Want more Latin AMAs content? For the latest style updates, OMG moments and more, E! has you covered.

TAGS/ Celebrities , Latin , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
