Luke Parker is speaking out about his now-infamous argument with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

Three months ago, Bachelor Nation watched as Hannah and Luke got into a heated debate about sex during their fantasy suite date. The couple had just sat down for dinner when Luke brought up the topic of sex, telling Hannah, "Sex is an incredible thing, and it's a beautiful thing...only when it's within the guidelines of marriage."

"And thinking about fantasy suites, like I've heard people proclaim their faith, but yet they've said things like, 'I'm excited for fantasy suites, I want to explore this relationship on a sexually intimate level, and that's what I'm looking forward to,' and to me that's like, uh, what, excuse me? There's something I'm missing here," he later added. "Like I don't believe that's something that you should be doing and I just want to make sure you're not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here."