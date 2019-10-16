Christina Anstead is getting real about motherhood.

The Flip or Flop star shared a candid post with her Instagram followers on Wednesday and opened up about her hectic morning with her 9-year-old daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa and her 1-month-old son Hudson London Anstead.

"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home," she wrote. "She said, ‘Mom, do paparazzi still follow you around?' And I said, 'No, not lately. Why?' She said, ‘Well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT?' I'm like, ‘I wouldn't care, that's the least of my worries. This is how I look and I'm still out and about, this is how new moms look.'"

Anstead said her daughter then "pondered" the response. After a while, the little one said she wants to have three kids one day and to have Anstead move in with her so she can babysit.

"Well glad these past six weeks haven't scared her off from babies lol," the HGTV star added.