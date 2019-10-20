Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a lot to celebrate on Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans surely recall, the Wests hit a milestone in their relationship back in May 2019. Specifically, it was the A-list couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

While we knew that Kim and Kanye commemorated their anniversary with a low-key dinner, the KUWTK cameras revealed that the superstar duo also celebrated with a vow renewal. This explains why the Kardashian-West matriarch felt inspired to share behind-the-scenes pics from the 2014 Florence-based ceremony on social media.

"On my five-year anniversary, I'm launching a bridal collection," Kim told sister Khloe Kardashian over FaceTime. "But, I was thinking, 'Oh my god! We have to do a vow renewal.'"

In fact, Kardashian wanted this special ceremony to be a surprise at the house for the "Famous" rapper.

"I just want to plan something special and take charge of this. So, I thought let's just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory," the KKW Beauty boss noted in a confessional. "Yeah, I mean, five years and infinity to go."