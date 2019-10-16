Meghan Trainor is feeling her absolute best right now!

Yes, she's happily married to the man of her dreams Daryl Sabara. You better believe she has a new album coming in 2020. And the singer has a whole lot of gigs on the horizon including a coaching spot on The Voice U.K.

But while sitting down for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Meghan got real about her rise in the music industry. Spoiler alert: It wasn't always so glamorous.

"In my ‘All About That Bass' video from day one, they had me in a corset with Spanx on top. These are parts of the secrets we're not allowed to talk about. I've never had makeup on my eyebrows—like that's where I came from. I never had extensions. I never dyed my hair," she shared with Justin Sylvester exclusively. "In one week, I had a corset on every night before the video, I had dance lessons and I had hair extensions and I was like, ‘Who am I?'"

Meghan continued, "I remember being like, ‘Isn't my whole thing about we don't have to change or morph our body?' It was uncomfortable, scary, terrifying and awesome all at the same time because your dreams are coming true so you're like I guess something weird is going to happen. You don't want to complain."