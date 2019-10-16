Nicki Minaj Clarifies Adele Collaboration Comments

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 11:29 AM

Adele, Nicki Minaj

Haven't you heard the rumors?

Nicki Minaj had fans in a frenzy over a possible collaboration with Adele, but it sounds like the superstar artists aren't actually teaming up together. During an interview this week with Entertainment Tonight, Minaj was asked about a possible collab with the "Hello" singer.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wohoo!" Minaj replied when asked about the artists working together. "But, Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her, and we already shot a video, and it's an epic song."

While those comments went on to make headlines around the world, it appears that Minaj was just joking.

"Omg guys. I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. S--t!" Minaj tweeted Thursday. "Now I have to go to Adele's studio & steal some files. Who's in the UK? I got a job for you."

Though Minaj was joking, it's not a joke that the artists are both fans of each other. Minaj was even on Instagram Story listening to Adele recently.

And Adele fans will know, the singer loves Minaj's verse in the song "Monster." Back in 2016, Adele even showed off her rapping skills in "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden, during which she rapped along to "Monster" in the car.

To relive that amazing music moment, check out the video above! Here's hoping that Adele and Minaj find a way to collab in the future!

