Andy Grammer’s Wife Is Pregnant With 2nd Child

Baby on the brain!

Congratulations are in order for musician Andy Grammer and his beautiful wife Aijia Lise, who are expecting baby number two, his rep confirmed to E! News. The couple are already parents to two-year-old Louisiana K. Grammer and are expecting another baby girl. The "Honey I'm Good" singer married the the love of his life in 2012, and the two have graced our Instagram's with adorable content of each other and their little family ever since.

Back in 2017 when they were expecting their first child, Andy couldn't help but gush about how overjoyed he was to become a father, and the sweetness didn't stop once his beautiful baby girl was born. "LOUISIANA K GRAMMER 'LOUIE' has arrived," Andy wrote alongside a beautiful black and white photo with his wife and newborn. "So... We're in love."

The soon-to-be father of two is currently busy on tour, which means there may be some brand new music about his precious baby girl coming in the new year.