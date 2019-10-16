This Is Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Riskiest Photo Yet

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 10:07 AM

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are steaming up social media!

The "We Can't Stop" singer and the "Surfboard" star are clearly not shy when it comes to sharing intimate photos. On Wednesday, Cyrus and Simpson took to Instagram to show off their new tattoos. In one photo, Cyrus, who got a bleeding heart inked on her tricep, can be seen with her hand in Simpson's pants as they pose for a mirror selfie.

"Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship," Cyrus commented on the post, adding a series of ship emojis.

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together following her splits from Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth. The artists first sparked romance rumors in early October when they were spotted kissing while out together in Los Angeles. Since that time, Cyrus and Simpson have been inseparable, posting a series of loved-up pictures together on social media in recent weeks.

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Hottest Pics

As Cyrus and Simpson's budding relationship continues to grow, we're taking a look back at all of the duo's steamiest pics. Take a look below to see the celeb pair's hottest pics yet!

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Shirtles Selfie

Simpson was by Cyrus' side as she recovered from surgery.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Instagram

Instagram / Cody Simpson

Sweet Kisses

"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," Simpson wrote alongside this pic.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Instagram Stories 2019

Instagram

A New Song

Simpson serenaded Cyrus with a new song amid her hospitalization.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

P&P / MEGA

More Than Friends?

Simpson donned a Friends shirt while out getting coffee with Cyrus in California.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

BACKGRID

Pretty Little Thing

During another outing with Cyrus, Simpson wore a Pretty Little Thing shirt.

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Steaming Up Social Media

Simpson posted this photo with Cyrus to Instagram, captioning the post, "papillon." Cyrus commented on the post, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Cody Simpson , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , VG , Couples
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
