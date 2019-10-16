by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:21 AM
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son is quite the comedian!
The 38-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress are parents to 4 and 1/2-year-old Silas Timberlake. The notoriously private couple rarely shares photos of him on social media. On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up about their son and his personality.
"Now he is telling the joke and gets the joke, which is terrifying," the actress said. "He was...doing a bit about, 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.' and Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean, you don't like waffles? Are you insane?' and we were in St. Louis, and that's what he said. Justin goes, 'Are you insane?' He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis.' That's a good joke. I'm stealing that joke. It was really impressive."
"So he's doing stuff like that, he's building LEGOs, he loves LEGOs, swimming," Biel added.
When asked if Silas sings, Biel said, 'Yeah. He does [have rhythm]. He has his own kind of rhythm."
"So not really, you're saying," Ellen DeGeneres joked.
"Maybe not," Biel said.
In addition to mostly keeping Silas off their social media pages, Timberlake and Biel are also rarely photographed with their son in public. But every once in a while, fans get to see them with their son, and the photos are just adorable.
Earlier this year, the three were spotted playing golf in Switzerland. They were also photographed celebrating outside on the Fourth of July and Mother's Day.
See photos of Timberlake and Biel's cutest family moments with son Silas:
MEGA
Justin, Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.
MEGA
Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.
Instagram / Jessica Biel
Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate Fourth of July 2019.
Article continues below
Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate the holiday in 2019.
When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017?
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride.
Article continues below
"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016.
"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin Timberlake shared with his social media followers. We can't help but agree.
"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his Instagram followers from New York City.
Article continues below
"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."
The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood with his son Silas.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?