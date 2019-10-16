SNAP/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:14 AM
SNAP/Shutterstock
Mrs. Doubtfire is headed to Broadway!
The beloved 1993 film starring the late Robin Williams and actress Sally Fields is returning to the stage in 2020. Fans have waited long enough to be reunited with the quirky character of Mrs. Doubtfire and the wait is almost over. The musical will be directed by Jerry Zaks and will begin previews March 9, 2020, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in NYC. Opening night is set for Sunday, April 5.
As for who will be playing the title role, it will be Broadway star Rob McClure, who most recently starred on-stage in Beetlejuice. The role of Miranda Hillard played by Sally in the film, will be done by Jenn Gambatese. It's an all-star cast for an all-star production to say the least.
"It's great to be back with Karey [Kirkpatrick], Wayne [Kirkpatrick] and John [O'Farrell]–and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine," said producer Kevin McCollum in a statement to Deadline. "They do comedy and family like no one else–and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity."
Plans for a musical were announced in late 2015, and the anticipation has been brewing ever since. The news comes on the heels of the iconic film celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2018.
Fans of the original film should not worry. According to the productions description of the musical, it's going to follow pretty closely to the original story. "When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father," stated the official show description.
After all these years, it's good to see this story still touches fans across the world.
