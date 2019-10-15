Savannah Chrisley Proudly Shows Off Her Dramatic New Haircut

To show off her dramatic hairdo, the 22-year-old pageant queen posed for the camera wearing a black checkered flannel, a Gucci t-shirt and black pants. She tied her rocker-chic outfit together with large black sunglasses and statement jewelry pieces.

It's clear Savannah is loving her pixie, because she was glowing and smiling from ear-to-ear in her pic, which was taken by photographer, Nicole Balsamo.

Moreover, the reality TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to further highlight why she decided to make the big chop. "And this is why I do the things that I do," she wrote in response to a follower who said she was a cancer survivor and felt empowered by her own hair.

Savannah continued, "I was on the fence about this cut but I wanted to show myself that I had the courage to do it and I wanted to inspire others."

However, there was one person who wasn't a total fan of the 22-year-old's hairdo: her dad, Todd Chrisley. "Im not sure what I'm concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel," he cheekily commented under his daughter's Instagram post.