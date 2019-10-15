Don't come for the Wade's!

If there is one thing to say about Gabrielle Union, it's that she's a fierce mom who protects her kids at all costs. She proved it on Tuesday after a fan retweeted a screenshot of Dwyane Wade's Instagram with a less than flattering caption. In true Gabrielle style, she was quick to put an end to the negativity.

Dwyane posted a picture of his wife and two of their kids, Zion Wade and Kaavia Wade, with the caption "my girls." The post was a sweet ode from a doting dad, but somehow seemed to have rubbed some fans the wrong way. "What y'all think of this?" One Twitter user asked with a screenshot of the family together.

Gabrielle caught wind of the post and had a few of her own thoughts to share. "Looks like love to me," she tweeted. "I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people."