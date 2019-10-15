Austin McBroom of YouTube's ''Ace Family'' Slams Rape Allegation

Austin McBroom is speaking out against claims that he raped a young woman.

In a statement from Tuesday, the YouTuber, who is better known for his videos under the username The Ace Family, addressed claims of rape. "If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion defamation and slander," the father-of-two explains on Twitter. "I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me."

He adds, "Thank you to all my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don't wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served."

His statements stem from a video released on Monday, in which beauty vlogger Cole Carrigan detailed how the Ace Family patriarch allegedly raped a young woman.