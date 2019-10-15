Christmas Just Came Early Thanks to Netflix’s Holiday Season Lineup

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristin Davis, Rob Lowe, Holiday in the Wild

Netflix

It's a Christmas miracle! 

Get excited, because Netflix has finally announced all of their fun and festive holiday movies and specials to keep you entertained over those cold winter nights. In the last few years, the streaming service has been competing with Hallmark and Lifetime to bring you the fun Holiday content to entertain and delight, and this year is no different. 

It was only a few years ago when the streaming platform released A Christmas Prince, which delighted and baffled many viewers, but also solidified Netflix as a major source for all things Christmas. This year, they are bringing not only new movies and specials, but some of your favorite stars to the platform as well. 

Celebs like Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis and Vanessa Hudgens are all taking their talents to the small screen this year. 

Watch

Hallmark Christmas Movie Parody: Santa Bae Bae

The first film to be released is Holiday In the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis on a safari adventure. "Touching new film about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary," Netflix explained in their exclusive first-look at the film. 

Most fans will be excited to know that the third installment of A Christmas Prince titled Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will be available on Dec. 5. This year's film will once again reunite our love birds as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family. Rose McIver and Ben Lamb will reprise their role. 

That's not the only royal themed movie headed to your account this year! Vanessa Hudgens will also be starring in a new film dropping on Nov. 21 called The Knight Before Christmas. Vanessa will play a science teacher who falls in love with a medieval knight who has been transported to present-day by an evil sorceress. It's not East High, but we'll take it! 

Take a look at the list below to see when some of your new favorites will be dropping on the platform!  

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

Holiday In the Wild (11/1/19) 

Let It Snow (11/8/19)

Klaus (11/15/19)

The Knight Before Christmas (11/21/19)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (11/26/19)

True: Winter Wishes (11/26/19)

Holiday Rush (11/28/19) 

Merry Happy Whenever (11/28/19) 

Sugar Rush Christmas (11/29/19) 

Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5/19) 

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (12/6/19)

A Family Reunion Christmas (12/9/19) 

Lost In Space: Season 2 (12/24/19) 

Merry Christmas and happy binge watching to all! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , Christmas , Movies , Holidays , Love And Sex , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.