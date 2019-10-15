Gina Rodriguez is apologizing for using the n-word in one of her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, the Jane the Virgin actress' name began trending on Twitter after people saw that she said the n-word while rapping along to the song "Ready or Not" by The Fugees and Lauryn Hill. After three hours, she deleted the video, but it was too late.

Across social media, people began to express outrage over the offensive term, which then prompted Gina to release a statement. "Hey, what's up everybody? I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," she explains on her Story. "I am sorry if I offended anyone. My singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on, I love Lauryn Hill. And, um, I really am sorry if I offended you."

While her statement satisfied some, other people pointed out that Gina has apologized before but continues to make potentially offensive remarks.