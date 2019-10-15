Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr. is maintaining his innocence.

On Tuesday morning, the actor appeared before a judge in New York City where he learned that he is facing two additional counts of forcible touching.

"Today, the defendant was arraigned," the Manhattan's DA's office confirmed to E! News. "He pleaded not guilty to the charges."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Hollywood actor has been indicted on four misdemeanor counts involving two women on separate occasions. Prosecutors also say they are planning to introduce evidence at trial of 12 additional complainants, known as Molineux witnesses, because he is not charged in their cases.

E! News has reached out to Cuba's attorney for comment on today's arraignment.