It's time for music videos on Rhythm + Flow in the appropriately titled "Music Videos" episode, and E! News as your exclusive sneak peek at judges Chance the Rapper and Cardi B taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about their first music videos.

"It was just so cold," Cardi says in the exclusive sneak peek below. "It was like, literally, one of the coldest days in New York. The wind of the helicopter is just crazy and then we're next to the river…"

"Yeah, my first music video was in a helicopter too," Chance says.

"Yeah?" Cardi questions.

"Nah, hell no," Chance laughs.