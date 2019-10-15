A brand new Bombshell trailer is out—and a battle is brewing.

In a newly unveiled teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming drama, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon and more, Fox News begins to unravel internally after then-anchor Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) publicly raises allegations against Roger Ailes (Lithgow).

"Someone has to speak up," Kidman's Carlson urges. "Someone has to get mad."

Meanwhile, Alanna Ubach's Jeanine Pirro declares in the newsroom, "We need everyone on Team Roger."

During the 2-minute trailer, we also see more of Theron's incredible transformation into Kelly at the time of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's infamous "blood coming out of her wherever" remarks. "Did he just accuse me of anger menstruating?" she asks after his audio plays on a TV in her office.