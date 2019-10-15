by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 8:00 AM
The only constant in life is change, and that adage is true for Dan, Darlene, Jackie and the rest of the family on The Conners. Now in its second season, The Conners finds one of TV's favorite families going through ups and downs and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of what's happened—and what's to come.
In addition to Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) love triangle and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) new baby, Dan (John Goodman) has reconnected with Louise (Katey Sagal).
"I'm super thrilled to be here because I admire them all so much. I'm a little bit of a fan girl," Sagal says.
"She's a terrific fit for the show. She's a dream to have on the set," Laurie Metcalf, Aunt Jackie, says in the exclusive preview above.
In the Tuesday, Oct. 15 episode, Becky seeks a bartending gig for more income, but the family grows concerned due to her previous struggles with alcoholism. Harris (Emma Kenney) and her new friend get into trouble and Darlene deals with her love triangle.
ABC
The sneak peek, above, features Aunt Jackie and Darlene struggling to figure out what they're watching: Is it The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise?
"Who cares? It's five good-looking people in a hot tub with no clothes and no morals looking for true love," Jackie says.
Where is the lie?
"In my day, people had a little more dignity," Dan says. "They did this kind of thing in mud."
Darlene's stressed enough with her own love triangle, how is she supposed to enjoy one on TV?
Look for The Conners to take on Halloween in the Tuesday, Oct. 29 episode. In that episode, "Nightmare on Lunch Box Street," Jackie learns the Chinese restaurant occupying the former Lunch Box space is going out of business and wants to seize the opportunity to reopen her old business, but is shocked by an uncovered secret. Meanwhile, Mary (Jayden Rey) gets upset when a woman assumes she's updated and Darlene's love woes continue.
The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
