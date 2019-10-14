Instagram
Cory, if you're reading this, we're sorry.
After nearly a year of dating, Tia Booth has announced that she's parted ways with boyfriend, Cory Cooper. In a statement shared to her Instagram, she revealed, "It's so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let's rip off the bandaid...No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends."
Sounds simple enough, right? Well, apparently that isn't the case. Because Tia also shares that he's a "very private person and will freak when he reads this." But, Tia needs to "address" their breakup so she's going to take her chances.
She then seemingly discusses the rumor that her large presence on social media was the cause of the split. "It's tricky being in the public eye," Colton Underwood's ex explains. "Social media is a huge platform that allows me to share this highlight reel of my life with SO many people, but when it comes to private matters, it's not so easy for me to share...especially when another person is involved."
Booth continues, "At the same time, I want to be vulnerable and real because it's humbling that all of you take the time to care about what's going on in my life—the good and the bad. Thank you for the continued love and support."
Then she completed her carefully worded statement with a quote from Destiny's Child: "You know I'm not gon diss you on the Internet, cuz my momma taught me better than that." So maybe there was more to the story?
Cory has yet to comment on his breakup, but photos of him and Tia remain on his Instagram account.
Fans began to suspect that she and her boyfriend had split after weeks went by without any sightings of the pair together. Although some people were hesitant to make the judgement considering their relationship was long distance. Since they began dating in November last year, the duo would split their time between her home in Arkansas and his in Nashville, save for the occasional getaway to an exotic destination.
But, like Tia said, she isn't heartbroken by the split by any means. She recently debuted a chic new haircut, which she debuted with the caption, "I love a good change that makes my heart race a little."
So cheers to good changes!
