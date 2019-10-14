by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 5:04 PM
It's a dynamic duo pop culture fans can't stop buzzing about.
While Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon shared the small screen together during a few episodes of Friends, it's been more than a decade since the pair collaborated on a special project.
Luckily, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show was an opportunity these two ladies couldn't pass up on.
"We talked about doing a movie probably 10 years ago but we never got a handle on what we wanted to do and this emerged and it was kind of perfect," Reese shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi exclusively.
In The Morning Show launching November 1 on Apple TV+, Jennifer and Reese not only star in the series, they also serve as executive producers. It's a huge opportunity for two stars who have been told at one point in their careers that their time in Hollywood was limited.
"I was told all the time that I wouldn't work past 40. I've worked more past 40," Reese shared. "I was told never to play a mom because that would age me."
Jennifer replied, "It's just old society's messaging that we've been told and we've been going along with that once you hit this age, that's when it's over. I feel like I'm just beginning a whole new chapter of my creativity and my career."
According to Jennifer, the chance to perform and be a creative executive has been "an absolute dream."
And working alongside a talented and close friend isn't so bad either.
"I don't think we could have predicted [our long friendship] but happy it's the case," Jennifer shared.
