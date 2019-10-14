2019 CMT Artists of the Year: All the Details and Honorees

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 1:58 PM

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year event is almost here!

This Wednesday, Oct. 16, some of the biggest stars in entertainment will gather in Nashville for the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year special, airing live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year, 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honorees Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, as well as "Breakout Artist of the Year" awardee, Ashley McBryde, will take the stage to perform. There will also be a performance by This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, in honor of Luke Combs, a first-time CMT Artists of the Year honoree.

During the special event this year, Lady Antebellum and Sam Hunt will honor "Artist of a Lifetime" recipient Reba McEntire, celebrating her iconic career in the music industry. Vince Gill will then take the Artists of the Year stage in order to present McEntire with the award.

Bobby Bones, Johnny Galecki, Lauren Akins, Lonnie Chavis, country duo Maddie & Tae are also among the presenters for the 90-minute music special.

Thomas Rhett

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

CMT Artists of the Year is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and SwitchedOn Entertainment's John Hamlin; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino

Be sure to check out the 10th Annual Special of the CMT Artists of the Year on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

