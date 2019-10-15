People do strange things for love, including marrying somebody they barely know…and welcome cameras to follow that journey. Yes, a new season of 90 Day Fiancé is upon us.

The seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé proper, which premieres November 3, features seven new couples—Americans who met foreigners—who are ready to walk down the aisle in a short amount of time all through the K1 visa process. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the drama ahead and your first introduction to the seven new reality TV couples at the center of it all.

In the trailer above, meet Tania, 29 and Syngin, also 29; Robert, 41, and Anny, 30; Michael, 41, and Juliana, 23; Emily, 28, and Sasha, 31; Blake, 29, and Jasmin, 27; Anna, 38, and Mursel, also 38; Mike, 34, and Natalie, 35. This year, the drama ranges from pregnancies to distrusting families and everything in between.