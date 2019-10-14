Elton John Recalls How Cocaine Became The Drug That "Opened" Him Up

Over the years, Sir Elton John has been candid about his struggles with addiction. And now, the singer is diving deeper into his relationship with drug through his new memoir, Me.

Sitting down with NBC's Harry Smith, the Grammy winner recalled the very moment he was introduced to cocaine way back when.

"I saw someone doing cocaine and I said, ‘Well, what is he doing?' and he said, ‘Well, it makes you feel free,'' he opened up on Monday's TODAY. "And I thought, ‘Hmm, I was always on the outside looking in as far as, like, school and I was never a member of the gang, or whatever. So, I thought, ‘I'm going to try that.'"

The drug quickly became his crutch. "I liked it because I could talk," John continued. "I was very shy, so I thought, ‘This is the drug that has opened me up. I can converse, I can be verbose.'"