Nikki Bella couldn't be happier about life with Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Divas star gushed over her beau at the Girl Up Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, revealing she can be her truest self with her Dancing With The Stars love. "I get to just be me," Nikki shared with E! News. "It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him."

The 35-year-old revealed that Artem, 37, makes her feel free of all insecurities. "There's no walking on eggshells," she said. "And it's amazing because I never have that fear of, ‘Is he not gonna like me because I'm this?' or ‘Am I afraid to say this thing?'"

Instead, what she gets from the dancer is total acceptance. "He just loves every part of me," Bella raved. "And it makes me feel beautiful, but not just on the outside, so much on the inside."