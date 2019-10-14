Who knew that the Seattle Seahawks were such *NSYNC fans?

Members of the NFL team showed their love for the '90s boy band on Sunday night during their game against the Cleveland Bears by recreating the famous "Bye Bye Bye" dance.

Taking a page from Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick's book, pros Jaron Brown, DK Metcalf, David Moore, and Tyler Lockett lined up on the field to celebrate their touchdown. Together, they whipped out their synchronized fist bumps, head nods and the iconic wave from the 2000 hit song.

"How'd we do, @NSYNC?" the official Seattle Seahawks Twitter account asked the boy band.

Well, as it turns out, they not only won the game, but also scored big points with the group. "The judges scores…" the band's Twitter account wrote of the now-viral dance clip, "10 – 10 – 10 – 10 – 10." In other words, the team just brought home the Super Bowl trophy in celebrations.