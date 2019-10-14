Cardi B Twerks in Diamonds and Proves She's Living Her Best Life

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 5:16 AM

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B's birthday celebrations aren't over yet.

The rapper turned 27 years old on Friday and decided to celebrate the major milestone with a trip to Turks and Caicos.

The Grammy winner traveled with her main man Offset, her sister Hennessy Carolina and several of her pals. The group relaxed on the beach, swam in their pool and rode some jet skis. They also toasted to Cardi with a few drinks.         

Overall, it looked like the birthday girl was having an absolute blast. At one point, Offset posted a video of his leading lady twerking on the beach. The "Money" star also showed off her moves in the pool.

Of course, Offset had a few birthday surprises for Cardi, too—including a stunning "Titanic diamond" ring and matching band. The artist gave her fans a peek at the heart-shaped sparkler via Instagram.

The artist also brought her fashion A-game to the beach and posted several pictures of her fun and fabulous bikinis.

Still, Cardi couldn't help but miss her little one. The "Bodak Yellow" star also posted a picture of her daughter Kulture smiling in an adorable Gucci ensemble.

"I'm missing my baby," she captioned the image.

 

This past year was certainly an epic one for Cardi. From releasing music and appearing in the movie Hustlers to taking home trophies and slaying the fashion game, Cardi reached several personal and professional milestones. 

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

