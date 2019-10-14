Country music has lost a great one.

Kenny Dixon, the drummer for Kane Brown's band, was killed in a car accident over the weekend. He was only 27.

"It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident," the band said in a statement to Billboard. "Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we've ever known."

Shortly after, Kane took to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime friend.

"Love you so much dude!!!" he captioned a black and white photo of the duo up on stage. "You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!"