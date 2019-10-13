by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 4:27 PM
Need health and wellness advice? Dr. Mehmet Oz has got you covered. Need someone to step in as a makeshift dentist and pull out your daughter's loose tooth? Oh, Dr. Oz can do that too.
The health expert clearly wears many hats. The host of The Dr. Oz Show, stepped in for a quick emergency when Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin's daughter, Carmen, needed a tooth pulled out.
Since the tooth fairy was busy, Dr. Oz stepped in.
"A doctor is always on call...even when it's Tooth Fairy's territory. I helped @hilariabaldwin's eldest daughter Carmen pull out a loose tooth. (@alecbaldwininsta would be in this video, but he's not one for the sight of blood.)," Dr. Oz wrote on Instagram along with a video of the tooth extraction. "I used a string to eject the tooth (it keeps the child from accidentally swallowing the tooth...and beats the old string and door trick). I'm curious about your best tactics for removing baby teeth. An apple? Weeks of wiggling? Just let them fall out? And dare I ask what the going rate is for the Tooth Fairy? (My guess is a few bucks.) Tell me in the comments!"
The 6-year-old was seemingly anxious but put on a brave face, bracing herself for what was to come. In a matter of seconds and after letting a small gasp, Carmen's loose tooth was out.
As she bit into a towel to stop the bleeding, everyone around her—including mom Hilaria—was cheering her on.
"Everybody clap for Carmen!," someone said in the Instagram video. "Carmen you're so brave!"
Hilaria also posted the video on her Instagram feed, writing, "Tooth number 2 is out! I don't know if I would be brave enough to pull it out," adding a shocked face emoji.
Dr. Oz commented on her post, writing, "I've had plenty of practice with my own kids and grandkids! She was a champ!"
